Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Ralph Lauren (RL) Holding By $8.67 Million; Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Sellers Increased By 4.8% Their Shorts

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) stake by 9.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 67,227 shares as Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)’s stock declined 19.64%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 647,773 shares with $83.99M value, down from 715,000 last quarter. Ralph Lauren Corp now has $7.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $95.44. About 804,781 shares traded. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees FY19 Revenue Down in Low Single-Digits in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – ASIA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $257 MILLION, UP 11% ON CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N – EXPECTS TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA E-COMMERCE IN FISCAL ’19 – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – Ralph Lauren interns get next to nothing after winning lawsuit; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Expects Forex to Have Minimal Impact on FY19 Rev Growth; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Board to Consist of 13 Directors; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Sees 1Q Rev to Be Flat to Down Slightly in Constant Currency; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – FOR FISCAL 2019, NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE LOW SINGLE-DIGITS IN CONSTANT CURRENCY

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) had an increase of 4.8% in short interest. NTLA’s SI was 8.21 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.8% from 7.83M shares previously. With 597,200 avg volume, 14 days are for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)’s short sellers to cover NTLA’s short positions. The SI to Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s float is 26.6%. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $17.36. About 301,587 shares traded. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) has declined 29.82% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTLA News: 23/04/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Announces In Vivo and Ex Vivo Data Presentations at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 21st An; 14/05/2018 – New Scientific Advisors Focused on Cell Therapy in Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmunity Join Intellia Therapeutics; 10/04/2018 – Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Buys 1.4% of Intellia Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Announces WT1 as Its First Cell Therapy Target, Following Presentation of Early Data at the American Soci; 17/05/2018 – lntellia Therapeutics Announces WT1 as Its First Cell Therapy Target, Following Presentation of Early Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 21st Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Presenting at JMP Conference Jun 20; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Caseys General Stores, EQT Midstream Partners, LP, Intellia Therapeutics,; 14/05/2018 – New Scientific Advisors Focused on Cell Therapy in Immuno-Oncology and Autoimmunity Join lntellia Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Intellia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company has market cap of $842.71 million. The firm develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells.

Among 8 analysts covering Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ralph Lauren Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. The stock of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. As per Wednesday, May 15, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, July 17 by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $12300 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) stake by 77,000 shares to 1.91M valued at $16.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 28,952 shares and now owns 126,521 shares. Eros Intl Plc (NYSE:EROS) was raised too.