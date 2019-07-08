Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cme Group (CME) by $34.93 Million as Valuation Rose; Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Holder Hg Vora Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $12.50 Million as Share Value Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 213,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,676 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.82M, down from 351,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $202.14. About 458,205 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 27/04/2018 – Mayor Emanuel and CME Group Award Scholarship for Star Scholars to Continue at Four-Year Institutions; 29/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: TUMBLE MORE THAN 2 PCT ON LOWER LIVE CATTLE CONTRACTS, SHARPLY HIGHER CORN FUTURES AFTER USDA REPORT -TRADE; 23/04/2018 – Chances of four interest rate hikes this year moved to nearly 50 percent on the CME’s FedWatch tracking tool; 08/05/2018 – CME GROUP SAYS SETTLEMENT DELAY WAS DUE TO TECHNICAL ISSUE – SPOKESMAN; 29/03/2018 – CME CEO TERRY DUFFY CONCLUDES INTERVIEW ON BLOOMBERG TV; 29/03/2018 – NEX CEO SPENCER SPEAKS ON CALL AFTER CME DEAL ANNOUNCEMENT; 16/03/2018 – Britain’s Nex Group surged to the top of the European benchmark after the company said it had received an approach from one of the world’s largest exchange groups, CME Group; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 13.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.25M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.93M, down from 9.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.31. About 458,299 shares traded. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 8.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DRH shares while 72 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.65 million shares or 0.08% less from 207.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.04% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Smith Graham And Co Inv Advsr LP holds 0.93% or 785,099 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 728,452 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 61,024 shares. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 66,438 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 1,534 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 2.80 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 120,378 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Inc, Maryland-based fund reported 63,670 shares. Numerixs Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 405,905 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 0% or 574,421 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 30,544 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 750,000 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $19.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. DRH’s profit will be $62.00M for 8.31 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Management invested in 8,114 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 1,336 shares. Atria Invs Llc invested in 0.01% or 1,753 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs owns 26,657 shares. Welch Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Acadian Asset Lc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ok has 0.21% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 11,995 shares. Capital Fund Sa stated it has 81,681 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Corp, a Japan-based fund reported 384,540 shares. 61,024 are held by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. Haverford reported 1,319 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 29,895 shares or 2.84% of the stock. 37 are held by Destination Wealth. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 173,881 shares. Cantillon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.93 million shares or 3.37% of its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 134,465 shares to 236,806 shares, valued at $7.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 62,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $583.50M for 31.00 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.