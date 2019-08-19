Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Shares Rose; Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position Held by Next Century Growth Investors Llc

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79M, up from 73,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $118.16. About 846,015 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 83.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 233,374 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 1.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $253.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.27. About 43.38M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 14/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Aduro Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, said in a note to clients Friday that fund managers may be piling into these names as interest rates rise; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 04/05/2018 – NY Bizjournal: Bank of America names new entertainment industries group leader; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 14/05/2018 – Oil Recovery Leaves Bank of America Betting on Energy State Debt; 21/05/2018 – HIBBETT SPORTS INC HIBB.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $30 FROM $28

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Mngmt holds 1.58% or 180,885 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.03% or 66,850 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Blackrock invested in 0.02% or 5.68M shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc owns 4.53% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 52,900 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Co invested in 0.02% or 199,806 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 4,296 shares. 238 were accumulated by Ftb. Tru Company Of Vermont reported 12 shares. Kistler, a Alabama-based fund reported 215 shares. Sit Assocs Inc accumulated 31,250 shares. Baillie Gifford & reported 0.09% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0.02% or 733,649 shares. Dupont Capital Corp invested in 4,303 shares. Verition Fund Lc reported 8,724 shares stake.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mimecast Ltd by 16,904 shares to 125,941 shares, valued at $5.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 109,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,423 shares, and cut its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (NYSE:PRO).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 63,000 shares to 3.32M shares, valued at $39.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 64,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 38,188 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 23.11 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc has 11.49 million shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Coe Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 168,715 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings. Northeast Inv accumulated 206,784 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 0.18% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiemann Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 16,440 shares. Capital International Ltd Ca stated it has 22,006 shares. Frontier Mngmt owns 138,592 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Washington Tru National Bank & Trust stated it has 83,108 shares. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Company reported 643,968 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company owns 704,500 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The New York-based Capstone Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).