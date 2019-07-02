Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Citigroup (C) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Scientific Games (SGMS) Stock Declined, Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $3.05 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 40.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 266,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 396,983 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.71M, down from 663,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $70.22. About 7.66M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/03/2018 – GHANA OIL IMPORTERS EXPECT GOVT TO CLEAR DEBT BY APRIL: CITI FM; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER: CITI SEES PFE INCREASING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO OFFSET EPS DILUTION FROM HIGHER ANTICIPATED R&D INVESTMENT TO MONETISE CURRENT PIPELINE; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup profit rises 13 pct on consumer banking, lower taxes; 07/05/2018 – NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE INC NGVC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10.5 FROM $8.5; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Fixed Income Revenue $3.42B, Est. $3.70B: TOPLive; 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 13/04/2018 – Citi Says Investment Banking Hasn’t Hit Stop Button: TOPLive; 04/05/2018 – Jesse Hamilton: Exclusive: Citigroup apparently got a rhetorical beat-down from a regulator over its position on guns.…

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 152,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.79 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.42M, down from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 911,194 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 64.11% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 13/03/2018 – Scientific Games Celebrates Florida Lottery’s All Time U.S. Record-Breaking Week Of Instant Game Sales; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 16/04/2018 – SG Digital Prepares for U.S. Sports Betting with New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement; 21/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – ONTARIO LOTTERY AND GAMING EXTENDED ITS CANADIAN UNIT’S CONTRACT AS ONE OF OLG’S INSTANT GAMES PROVIDERS UNTIL JULY 31, 2022; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games: Cottle Is Currently CEO of SG Interactive; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest Gaming Provider; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES: CURRENT CEO SHEEHAN TO REMAIN AS SR ADVISOR; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces First-ever Installation of its New Jin Ji Bao Xi™ Asian Linked Progressive

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 133.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $1.97M for 243.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.54 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 34,767 shares to 194,276 shares, valued at $27.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 32,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.