Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Cvs Health (CVS) Holding as Stock Declined; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Upped Holding in South St Com (SSB) as Share Price Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 96.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 118,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,958 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 122,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.73M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Group Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in South St Corp Com (SSB) by 300.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 148,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 197,606 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.50M, up from 49,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in South St Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 224,463 shares traded or 52.23% up from the average. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A C (NYSE:OEC) by 174,624 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $19.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hancock Whitney Corporation Co (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 98,877 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,484 shares, and cut its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Verity & Verity Ltd has invested 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 815 shares. 38,547 were reported by Citizens Northern. 13,830 are held by Proffitt And Goodson. Edmp holds 0.79% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 15,050 shares. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 10,571 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Llc has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roundview Cap Limited Co owns 14,432 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Leavell Inv holds 0.04% or 6,166 shares. Palouse Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 1.71% or 82,495 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 5,222 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 25,189 shares. 3,974 were reported by Tradewinds Limited Liability Com. Pinnacle Financial stated it has 65,148 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. MERLO LARRY J had sold 166,368 shares worth $10.73M. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 2,000 shares worth $105,600. DORMAN DAVID W also bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800.