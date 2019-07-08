Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stake by $620,484; Regent Investment Management Has Boosted Its Mylan Nv F (MYL) Stake by $333,200

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 27.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 10,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,123 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 38,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.83. About 913,485 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mylan Nv F (MYL) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 64,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 52,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 4.32M shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 47.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 09/05/2018 – Mylan May Be Gem in Rough Generic Sector; 11/04/2018 – Investor Day Highlights Durability of Mylan’s Global Platform; 10/05/2018 – A Mylan Unit Received April 9 Civil Investigative Demand From Commercial Litigation Branch of Justice Department; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN REAFFIRMS ’18 VIEWS, COMMITTED TO INVESTMENT GRADE RATING; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – U.S. DoJ investigates Mylan on trade compliance for certain products; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 10/04/2018 – Mylan buys marketing rights to MS treatment from Israel’s Mapi Pharma; 12/03/2018 – Hikma Pharmaceuticals: FDA Requests Another Trial for Generic Advair Diskus; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 209594 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL). Gulf Intl Retail Bank (Uk) reported 0.06% in Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL).

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,255 shares to 46,206 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 4,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,135 shares, and cut its stake in Ani Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 45,484 shares to 159,397 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 266,643 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 396,983 shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust reported 168,043 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Trexquant Inv LP has 58,416 shares. Farmers & Merchants Inc reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Raymond James And invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 17,813 shares. Rothschild Il stated it has 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Paragon Capital owns 0.19% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 5,222 shares. 129,311 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. M&R Capital Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 600 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.03% or 82,751 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,553 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 11,408 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.11% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).