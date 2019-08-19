Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised Its Bok Finl (BOKF) Position by $410,994; Service Now (NOW) Stake Held by Jasper Ridge Partners Lp

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $256.26. About 292,408 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Bok Finl Corp (BOKF) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,074 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% . The institutional investor held 52,229 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.26 million, up from 47,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bok Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $79.08. About 23,662 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 11/04/2018 – BOK: GROWTH TO BE IN LINE WITH PREV. 3% PROJECTION; 11/04/2018 – BOK: TO MONITOR TRADE CONDITIONS WITH MAJOR COUNTRIES; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 11/04/2018 – BOK LEE: EFFORTS TO CURB HHOLD DEBT GROWTH NEED TO CONTINUE; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: WILL MONITOR OIL PRICE’S IMPACT ON KOREA ECONOMY; 13/03/2018 – BOK says a successful Trump-Kim summit would stabilise S.Korea financial markets; 19/03/2018 – BOK member says $3.8 bln jobs package unlikely to affect monetary policy; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO BE IN MID-1% RANGE FOR SOME TIME; 20/04/2018 – DJ BOK Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOKF); 23/05/2018 – BOK: TO WATCH GEOPOLITICAL RISKS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 40,166 shares to 466,391 shares, valued at $62.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,228 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.08, from 2.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold BOKF shares while 63 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 27.83 million shares or 2.24% more from 27.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,741 shares. Century Cos has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. Federated Pa reported 39 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Com holds 4,040 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Cap Management Corp reported 25,048 shares stake. Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 202,957 shares. 17,397 are owned by Teton Advsr. 902,957 are owned by Ariel Ltd. Credit Suisse Ag reported 29,153 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Jupiter Asset Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 52,229 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 184 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avenir Corporation accumulated 1.18% or 136,438 shares. The California-based Aristotle Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 1.34% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 159,005 shares to 2,271 shares, valued at $636,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

