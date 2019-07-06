Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Raised Anthem (ANTM) Position; Silver Point Capital LP Stake In Pg&E (PCG) Was Has Raised

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 2,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 66,609 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.12 million, up from 63,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 23/05/2018 – NFL PLAYERS UNION SAYS IT WAS NOT CONSULTED ON NEW NATIONAL ANTHEM POLICY, WILL REVIEW AND CHALLEGNGE IF NECESSARY; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 23/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Will be Fined if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER

Silver Point Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 912.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp bought 12.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 13.46 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.62 million, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 3.46 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 25/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS IT BELIEVES ITS PROGRAMS MET STATE’S STANDARDS; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Increases Property Tax and Franchise Fees Payments to Cities, Counties This Year; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pentwater Management Ltd Partnership reported 5.74 million shares or 1.29% of all its holdings. Gallagher Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 51.73% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 1,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter & Com Brokerage has invested 0.07% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Hollencrest Cap Mgmt holds 10,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Punch Card Management LP invested in 1.26 million shares or 10.57% of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated accumulated 0% or 450,545 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership invested in 858,725 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Bogle Investment Mgmt Ltd Partnership De has 0.11% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 77,861 shares. Sei Commerce owns 149,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oaktree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.22M shares. Van Eck Associates owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 65,590 shares. Bluefin Trading Limited Com invested 0.64% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tobam holds 0.01% or 8,157 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of PG&E Jolted Higher on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why PG&E, Pier 1 Imports, and Sorrento Therapeutics Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of PG&E Climbed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Encourages Customers to Conserve Electricity as California Declares Flex Alert – Business Wire” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E could float $31B bankruptcy restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.