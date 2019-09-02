Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lowered Its Holding in Mastercard (MA) by $3.89 Million as Stock Value Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined While Centre Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $6.34 Million

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 192,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 209,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26M and $384.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,760 shares to 76,160 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 28,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt reported 113,749 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. Becker Capital has 1.62% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 27,301 were reported by Family Management. First Foundation invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Washington Tru holds 122,298 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 49,373 shares. Iberiabank owns 80,432 shares. Ifrah Services holds 0.08% or 1,470 shares. Clean Yield Gru invested in 3.31% or 58,417 shares. Hardman Johnston Advsr holds 175,379 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. 9,000 were accumulated by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 506,274 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors accumulated 47,840 shares or 1.14% of the stock. Professional Advisory Ser holds 3.79% or 135,115 shares. Carlson Capital Management owns 9,711 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boys Arnold And Comm Inc accumulated 5,074 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 110,370 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 185,100 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Papp L Roy Associate reported 1.34% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd reported 1,288 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.39 million shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.72% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability has 0.62% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3.04M shares. Dock Street Asset accumulated 70,213 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 72,002 shares. Rothschild Investment Il reported 19,335 shares stake. Aperio Gp Ltd holds 0.73% or 723,313 shares. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Corp reported 5,845 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 11,182 shares to 91,171 shares, valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 32,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,755 shares, and has risen its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.