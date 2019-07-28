Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Walmart (WMT) Position by $1.13 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has Decreased Servicenow (NOW) Holding as Valuation Rose

Foxhaven Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp sold 58,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,079 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.34 million, down from 539,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 11,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49M, up from 126,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 4.73 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 24/04/2018 – WALMART – DOORDASH SIGNS ON AS KEY DELIVERY PROVIDER OF WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY PROGRAM IN ATLANTA METRO AREA; 04/05/2018 – A FINAL CLOSE OF WALMART-FLIPKART DEAL IS EXPECTED WITHIN 10 DAYS – BLOOMBERG CITING; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 30/05/2018 – WAL-MART SHAREHOLDER MEETING: FORMAL BUSINESS & PROXY PROPOSALS; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 06/03/2018 – TESCO TSCO.L SALES UP 2.7 PCT IN 12 WEEKS TO FEB. 25 – KANTAR WORLDPANEL; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Flipkart to Maintain Distinct Brands, Operating Structures; 23/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer and technician Marc Chaikin find clear buy and sell signals in the charts of Akamai Technologies and Walmart; 13/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first A small deal before a big deal?; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,182 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Brinker invested in 0.03% or 3,206 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 3,315 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 1,645 shares in its portfolio. Oak Ridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 45,171 shares. 950 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Commerce. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 2,938 shares. Whittier Trust has 0.12% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 16,303 shares. Veritable Lp has 0.01% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hartford Financial Management Inc has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jennison Associate Ltd holds 3.04M shares. 14,210 were accumulated by Gamco Et Al. Tiger Eye Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,640 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 100,000 shares valued at $22.01 million was made by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. The insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of The West has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Victory Inc owns 125,123 shares. Woodstock Corp reported 36,261 shares. Buckhead Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 89,734 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Pittenger Anderson Inc has invested 0.23% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Prelude Capital Ltd Co holds 0% or 418 shares in its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 0.96% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Factory Mutual stated it has 0.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Fairview Cap Investment Mgmt Lc stated it has 432,112 shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.31% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Ironwood Finance Llc reported 281 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital Management invested in 0.1% or 7,459 shares. Richard C Young Company owns 56,451 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 2,022 shares. Sterneck Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 6,419 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,216 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 99,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,228 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).