Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Walmart (WMT) by $1.13 Million; At&T (T) Shareholder Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Increased Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 9.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 11,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 138,365 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.49 million, up from 126,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.27. About 5.55M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has agreed to buy a majority stake in Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart for $16 billion; 06/04/2018 – Home Chef in sale talks with Kroger; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 19/04/2018 – Walmart: There’s A ‘Real Need’ for This Company — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Ossia to Present Cota® Real Wireless Power™ at Walmart Innovation Summit; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash Tests Grocery Delivery With Walmart, Challenging Amazon; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Asset Strategy Adds Walmart, Exits Parker-Hannifin; 08/05/2018 – In a potential setback for the retailer, Walmart’s online grocery delivery partnerships with Uber and Lyft have ended

Riggs Asset Managment Company increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 101.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riggs Asset Managment Company bought 69,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 137,866 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Company who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 27.09 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 03/04/2018 – Tower One Wireless Acquires Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 13/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to V.I. Educators; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 09/03/2018 – GROUP URGED FEDERAL JUDGE OVERSEEING CHALLENGE TO AT&T’S PROPOSED DEAL OF TIME WARNER TO ENSURE COS CAN EXAMINE IF WHITE HOUSE INTERFERED – COURT FILING

