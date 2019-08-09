Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) as Stock Value Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Price Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76M, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.73. About 1.78M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $119; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 15/03/2018 – Final decision on state sale of France’s ADP in the spring – APE; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 FRENCH OVERSEAS TERRITORIES (+11.9%), MIDDLE EAST (+4.0%), AFRICA (+1.5%) AND ASIA-PACIFIC (+1.2%) WERE UP; 12/03/2018 – HONG KONG — France’s Groupe ADP plans to bid for the right to operate the international airport in Sapporo, Japan and is in talks to assemble a consortium for this purpose; 02/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 02/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC ADP.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 21.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 157,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 903,098 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.27 million, up from 745,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.86M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.39B; 30/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.69B, EST. $1.52B; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08 billion and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 617,437 shares to 7.97 million shares, valued at $1.33 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Relx Plc by 34,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.19% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 37,800 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Mirador Cap Partners Lp holds 0.81% or 9,332 shares in its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 19,915 shares. Fdx stated it has 28,587 shares. Commerce Bancshares invested in 133,472 shares. 2,978 are held by Plancorp Ltd Liability Com. Eagle Advsr Llc reported 4,703 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Inc accumulated 30,206 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Broderick Brian C stated it has 2.98% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company has invested 0.29% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paragon Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Badgley Phelps And Bell invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Voya Financial Announces Agreement With ADP to Provide Integrated Employee Benefits Solutions – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “France’s ADP, two other bidders appeal Sofia airport tender award – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports: Disney, Eli Lilly, ADP & More – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NelsonHall and Everest Group Name ADP a Leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.64 million activity. The insider Ayala John sold $966,713. Weinstein Donald also sold $256,567 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners: One Stock To Retire On – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enterprise Products Partners: Dividends And Growth Are Gushing Through These Pipes – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Simple Formula For Methodical Wealth Creation – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Enterprise Products Partners Is A Gem For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enterprise Products Partners: The Bull Case Strengthens – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 24,054 shares to 133,537 shares, valued at $18.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 16,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,458 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,255 are held by Bourgeon Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.37 million are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. First Interstate Retail Bank has 10,850 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 13,000 are held by Guyasuta Inv Advsr Incorporated. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 7,525 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Carroll Finance Associates Inc has 0.06% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 648 were reported by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Ares Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Klingenstein Fields And Ltd has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Partnervest Advisory Ltd reported 8,899 shares stake. 8,310 were accumulated by Golub Limited Liability Company. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.47% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Grandfield Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 10,496 shares. Roosevelt Invest has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).