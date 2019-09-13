Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Lifted Its Global Pmts (GPN) Position; Grs Advisors Position in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Has Increased by $2.83 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 5,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 262,766 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.06M, up from 256,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $168.12. About 865,002 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING BASE RATE LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 0.75%; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 15/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 107.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 237,093 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 114,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23. About 253,219 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/03/2018 CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend 10.8% to $0.205 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Super Short Squeeze – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Global Payments (GPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Global Payments Inc.’s (NYSE:GPN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Global Payments Inc (GPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 165,000 shares to 10.09 million shares, valued at $158.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 59,776 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,254 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold GPN shares while 158 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 155.37 million shares or 4.62% more from 148.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Company owns 19,161 shares. Charles Schwab Management has 0.08% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 784,375 shares. Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 37,488 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 296,723 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 17,694 shares. The New York-based Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.87% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). John G Ullman And Assoc invested in 1,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 20,830 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 38,561 shares stake. 17,425 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Gideon Cap Advisors has 0.45% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hm Payson owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.43% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 523,825 shares.

More notable recent CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareTrust REIT Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CareTrust REIT Announces First Quarter 2019 Operating Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CareTrust REIT Completes $211 Million Acquisition Nasdaq:CTRE – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 27, 2018 as well as Ocbj.com‘s news article titled: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.