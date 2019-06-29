Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Increased Stake in Parsley Energy (PE) by $775,637 as Share Price Rose; Cohu (COHU) Share Value Declined While Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.16 Million Its Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 22.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 40,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,559 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.24 million, up from 178,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.02B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 4.12 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 34.06% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.49% the S&P500.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cohu Inc. (COHU) by 77.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 368,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,594 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 476,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cohu Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $632.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.43. About 326,644 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 29.18% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92 PER SHARE, OR APPROXIMATELY $796 MLN IN EQUITY VALUE; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q EPS 28c; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Xcerra Deal Expected to Close in 2H18 Subject to Customary Approvals, Including by Shareholders of Both Companies; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Transaction Value Represents a Premium of 8.4% to Xcerra May 7 Closing Price on May 7; Premium of 15.4% to Xcerra’s 30-Day Avg Closing Price; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Complementary Acquisition Expected to Create Diversified Revenue Base and Expand Addressable Market to $5 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Cohu 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA CREATING GLOBAL LEADER IN BACK-END; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Deal for Xcerra Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share After Closin

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Corporation reported 16,823 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk reported 193,256 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp accumulated 15 shares. Jennison Assoc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 319,324 shares. Natixis Advsr LP reported 19,906 shares. Stifel reported 98,320 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Wells Fargo Mn reported 981,488 shares stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% or 105,778 shares in its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 320,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 0.06% stake. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Majedie Asset Management Limited reported 370,308 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 761,960 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 81,776 shares to 73,308 shares, valued at $6.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,548 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 105.26% or $0.60 from last year’s $0.57 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Cohu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% EPS growth.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 349,729 shares to 2.14M shares, valued at $16.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ribbon Communications Inc by 576,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Rtw Retailwinds Inc..