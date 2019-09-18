Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding By $3.15 Million; 0 Analysts Covering Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)

Among 3 analysts covering Jupiter Fund Management plc (LON:JUP), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Jupiter Fund Management plc has GBX 480 highest and GBX 300 lowest target. GBX 343.33’s average target is -4.60% below currents GBX 359.9 stock price. Jupiter Fund Management plc had 26 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by Berenberg. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Thursday, March 28. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Berenberg on Friday, June 14 with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, June 26, the company rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. See Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) latest ratings:

16/09/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 340.00 Downgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 380.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 345.00 New Target: GBX 330.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 480.00 Maintain

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 51.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 50,765 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 46,878 shares with $2.94 million value, down from 97,643 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $30.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.83. About 301,356 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $1,441 MLN VS $1,366 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 24/05/2018 – SAN LEON ENERGY PLC SLEN.L – UPDATE ON DISPUTE WITH SUNTRUST OIL; 28/05/2018 – Curtiss-Wright Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 4-5; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Charge-Offs $79M; 02/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Group Dinner Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 9

The stock increased 0.17% or GBX 0.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 359.9. About 853,343 shares traded. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of 1.65 billion GBP. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.11 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Mackay Shields Limited Liability invested 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Anchor Advsr Lc accumulated 0.51% or 222,432 shares. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 33,772 shares. Alyeska Invest Group Lp has invested 0.51% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.25% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Lowe Brockenbrough And holds 0.21% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 24,308 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). The United Kingdom-based Gulf National Bank (Uk) has invested 0.11% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hyman Charles D owns 3,493 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Davy Asset Mngmt invested 0.21% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Sandy Spring State Bank stated it has 96,877 shares. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 11.33M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank invested in 262,161 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kanawha Capital Limited Liability holds 7,616 shares.