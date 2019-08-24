Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Pfizer (PFE) Holding by $5.19 Million; Liberty Capital Management Has Lowered Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $961,346; Stock Declined

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 23.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 123,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 409,475 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.39 million, down from 533,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 23/05/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 06/03/2018 – GLYCOMIMETICS: RIVIPANSEL PHASE 3 TRIAL END ON TRACK FOR 2H’18; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International AB: Positive results with DiviTum® from new Pfizer study presented at the AACR congress; 30/05/2018 – FDA – XELJANZ IS MADE BY PFIZER LABS; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks to Buy Pfizer’s Consumer Health-Care Business

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 30.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 16,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 37,124 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 53,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 15/05/2018 – Coming up at 10a ET on @SquawkStreet: Verizon Communications chairman & chief executive officer Lowell McAdam joins @DavidFaber to talk deals, 5G, and more; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: $234M IN 1Q CONNECTED VEHICLE REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 1.48M shares stake. California-based Bender Robert And Associate has invested 0.27% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Oxbow Advisors Lc holds 118,480 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Co accumulated 331,688 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Hudson Valley Invest Adv reported 161,098 shares. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co has 0.37% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 46,570 shares. California-based Capital Inc Ca has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Polaris Greystone Financial Limited Company reported 8,129 shares stake. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 175,124 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Amarillo Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 84,733 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability has 339,503 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 2.19M shares. Cutter & Brokerage reported 0.53% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 347,724 shares. Andra Ap invested in 156,800 shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 157,181 shares to 903,098 shares, valued at $26.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 27,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Prns owns 17.10 million shares or 1.34% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp holds 0.92% or 121,073 shares in its portfolio. Benedict Fincl Advsr Incorporated has 2.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 78,722 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.16M shares. Tt invested 1.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Everett Harris Ca stated it has 0.14% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 0.43% or 18.39M shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Citigroup Inc has invested 0.15% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Glenmede Trust Na invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability invested in 1.16% or 31,828 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Credit Capital Invs Ltd Liability reported 3.18% stake. Fil Ltd reported 3.90 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 21,120 shares or 1.71% of its portfolio.

