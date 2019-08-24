Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake; Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nektar Therapeutics has $100 highest and $2100 lowest target. $52.25’s average target is 207.53% above currents $16.99 stock price. Nektar Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $47 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) on Friday, August 9 with “Outperform” rating. Mizuho maintained Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) rating on Friday, March 1. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $81 target. The stock of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, July 26. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, August 9 to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. See Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) latest ratings:

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 23.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 123,527 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 409,475 shares with $17.39M value, down from 533,002 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $189.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 25.75 million shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 17/04/2018 – MERCK – SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY TO EVALUATE PCV-15 FOLLOWED BY PNEUMOCOCCAL VACCINE POLYVALENT GIVEN 8 WEEKS LATER IN ADULTS INFECTED WITH HIV; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) GOAL DATE FOR A DECISION BY FDA IS IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer Reports Top-Line Results from a Study of CHANTIX®/CHAMPIX® (varenicline) in Adolescent Smokers; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Phase 2a Combination Study of RX-3117 and Abraxane® in First-line Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Advances to Second Stage

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.99. About 3.41M shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: PACT W/ BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB NOW EFFECTIVE; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) FOUR-WEEK DOSI; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 19/04/2018 – DJ Nektar Therapeutics, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NKTR); 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 11/04/2018 – NEKTAR NKTR-262 COMBO HAD COMPLETE REGRESSIONS IN MOUSE MODELS

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The Company’s product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.78, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Nektar Therapeutics shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 157.99 million shares or 1.55% less from 160.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). 97,024 are held by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. First Hawaiian Natl Bank stated it has 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Tradewinds Capital Limited Liability Com owns 7 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 220,877 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 123,717 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,703 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York reported 37,534 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.1% or 12.96 million shares in its portfolio. 173,431 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Lc. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 18.16 million shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 205,448 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 21,282 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney invested in 194,034 shares. Philadelphia Tru invested in 0.17% or 45,012 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc has invested 0.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mcdaniel Terry & Com holds 0.13% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 17,794 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 111,646 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. 16,842 were accumulated by Punch And Invest Mngmt. Paw reported 15,000 shares. 84,305 were accumulated by Howard Capital. Knott David M holds 145,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability Com owns 31,516 shares. Corda Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.19% or 648,918 shares. Community Financial Group Inc accumulated 3.19% or 220,740 shares. First Heartland Consultants has 12,566 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Com invested 0.58% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 44,679 shares to 190,973 valued at $31.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) stake by 288,745 shares and now owns 381,486 shares. International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) was raised too.