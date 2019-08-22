Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Stake in Enerplus (ERF) Lifted by $1.47 Million as Market Value Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Enerplus Corp (ERF) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 183,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.70M, up from 2.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Enerplus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 663,807 shares traded. Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has declined 49.12% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ERF News: 13/04/2018 – ENERPLUS CORP ERF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$20 FROM C$17

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 38,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 173,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29M, down from 212,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.3. About 910,240 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 19/04/2018 – LISTEN: The Coke and Pepsi of lung cancer, a debatable drug price, and a cure for capitalism; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 122,110 shares to 1.57 million shares, valued at $26.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 140,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp. (NYSE:TRP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.05 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

