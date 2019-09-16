Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding by $1.91 Million; Castine Capital Management Boosted Its Stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) as Shares Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (SFST) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 55,722 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.31% . The institutional investor held 245,404 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.61M, up from 189,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Southern First Bancshares In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.69. About 11,679 shares traded. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) has declined 8.67% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 235.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 3,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 4,463 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $566.83. About 415,626 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold SFST shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 5.23 million shares or 0.56% less from 5.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.06% invested in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) for 23,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 10,136 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). 4,643 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advsr Ltd accumulated 167,392 shares. State Street Corp owns 106,670 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc reported 1,060 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Llc owns 18,309 shares. Wellington Limited Liability Partnership has 373,169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs stated it has 0% in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST). Livingston Grp Asset (Operating As Southport Management) accumulated 5,637 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny owns 2,428 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 34,391 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillhouse Mgmt Ltd reported 32,600 shares stake. Brinker Cap reported 2,006 shares stake. Tybourne Mngmt (Hk) holds 10.81% or 497,273 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership has 72,725 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 258,863 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hillman Com holds 72,642 shares or 21.04% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Lc owns 1,619 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 5,108 shares. Sandler has 0.56% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 72 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 1.2% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Davenport & holds 0.44% or 60,987 shares. Marietta Inv Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,122 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3,851 shares to 27,761 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 18,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 828,469 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).