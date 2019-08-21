Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Holding by $1.39 Million; Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shareholder Loews Has Decreased Position by $588,000 as Share Price Declined

Loews Corp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, down from 151,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $72.84. About 527,893 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 12,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 114,456 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.12 million, up from 102,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.71. About 176,661 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – TUI AG’S MARELLA CRUISES HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE GOLDEN ERA, WITH DELIVERY EXPECTED IN DECEMBER, 201; 09/05/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES DECLARES DIV,: $1B SHR REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY NET YIELDS WERE UP 4.9% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY (UP 7.0% AS-REPORTED); 17/05/2018 – Celebrity Cruises Unveils an Ahh-Inspiring Escape at The Spa on Celebrity Edge; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture; 19/03/2018 – RCL NAMES ADAM GOLDSTEIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN, RECOGNIZING DECADES; 21/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Wedbush for Mar. 28-29; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 20/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean To Hold Conference Call On First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 42,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $19.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laureate Education I by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability invested 0.91% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Financial Counselors reported 3,379 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 137,192 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Td Asset has 900,598 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 14,052 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 3,858 shares or 0.01% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 11,710 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca holds 2.76% or 109,030 shares. 21,803 were reported by Roundview Capital Llc. Peddock Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 634 shares. Sit Invest Assoc owns 26,961 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Network Lc reported 24,263 shares. Fiduciary Communications reported 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 61,323 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,216 shares to 8,334 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 69,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,521 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).