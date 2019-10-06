Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Harley Davidson (HOG) as Share Price Declined; Element Capital Management Position in American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Has Decreased by $10.59 Million as Stock Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 584,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.87 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $138.48M, up from 3.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $35.37. About 1.30M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Posts $47.6M 1Q Costs Related to Manufacturing Optimization; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Harley Davidson Auto Loan Abs From 2016

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 120,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 20,487 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 140,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 2.89 million shares traded or 33.85% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 16/05/2018 – LOUISIANA PSC POSTPONES VOTE ON AEP’S $4.5 BILLION WIND CATCHER; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 152,756 shares to 244,227 shares, valued at $17.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.18M for 19.50 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 29,717 shares to 50,197 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.