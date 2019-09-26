Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) Holding; Cadence Capital Management Boosted By $852,921 Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI) stake by 4.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 43,146 shares as Hollysys Automation Technolo (HOLI)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 894,955 shares with $16.99 million value, down from 938,101 last quarter. Hollysys Automation Technolo now has $891.86 million valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 290,826 shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) has declined 25.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLI News: 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O FY2018 REV VIEW $521.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q ADJ EPS 36C; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS 3Q REV. $120.6M; 13/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Star Bulk Carriers, IPG Photonics, Mellanox Technologies, Hollysys Automation Technologies, Es; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS SEES FY REV. $500M TO $530.0M, EST. $521.7M; 14/05/2018 – Hollysys Auto Tech 3Q Rev $120.6M; 14/05/2018 – HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES LTD HOLI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $500 MLN TO $530 MLN

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 54.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadence Capital Management Llc acquired 8,793 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Cadence Capital Management Llc holds 25,074 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 16,281 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $143.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 1.94 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 15/05/2018 – New Analysis Shows Medtronic Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Feature Associated with Improved Patient Survival; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) stake by 34,713 shares to 159,794 valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Greensky Inc stake by 49,790 shares and now owns 364,073 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

More notable recent Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Hollysys Automation (HOLI) – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why I Like Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 165,941 shares to 786,597 valued at $22.06M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Willdan Group Inc (NASDAQ:WLDN) stake by 44,411 shares and now owns 60,203 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis has invested 1.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 82,033 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can reported 2.23 million shares stake. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 625,250 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Corporation has 1.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northpointe Ltd Liability reported 13,376 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Ltd has invested 1.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Markston Interest Ltd stated it has 169,799 shares. 3.31M were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.79% or 13,356 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 75,821 shares. 10.48 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 1.15% or 222,700 shares. Globeflex Cap LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Tower Bridge owns 99,361 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 8.22% above currents $107.31 stock price. Medtronic had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Deutsche Bank. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 21. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, April 4. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained the shares of MDT in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy” rating.