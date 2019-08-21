Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased Bitauto Hldgs LTD (BITA) Stake by $662,490; Stock Declined; Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $4.06 Million

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (BITA) by 27.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 44,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 118,688 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, down from 162,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $799.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 340,354 shares traded. Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) has declined 52.42% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BITA News: 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET LOSS PER ADS RMB10.05 ($1.54); 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO NAMES XIAOKE LIU COO; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 11C; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M; 15/03/2018 – Bitauto Holdings 4Q Rev $413.5M; 30/04/2018 – Bitauto Files Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD – COMPANY EXPECTS TO FUND REPURCHASE OUT OF ITS EXISTING CASH BALANCE; 19/03/2018 – BITAUTO HOLDINGS LTD BITA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $38 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – BITAUTO SEES 1Q REV. $301.8M TO $309.5M, EST. $338.2M

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.7. About 173,626 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chico Fourth-Grade Class is Grand-Prize Winner for 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “10 Companies That Have Raised Their Dividends for 50 Consecutive Years – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 10,391 shares to 83,847 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 29,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,272 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Cutter Brokerage Inc owns 4,284 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Aldebaran Financial reported 22,240 shares stake. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). First Manhattan Co owns 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 293 shares. Carroll Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 408 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 7,158 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 4,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Inc reported 13,485 shares. Metropolitan Life Communication holds 0.04% or 18,981 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.08% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 9,621 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Analysts await Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE:BITA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 5,800.00% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.01 per share. BITA’s profit will be $41.40 million for 4.83 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Bitauto Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 136.00% EPS growth.