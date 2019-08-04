Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Stake; Mondelez International Has 0.99 Sentiment

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 25.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 78,224 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 232,600 shares with $25.43 million value, down from 310,824 last quarter. American Express Co now has $103.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 3.27M shares traded or 3.10% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ American Express Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXP); 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT REGARDING ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 18/04/2018 – American Express Reports First-Quarter EPS of $1.86; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express: Elevating Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack

Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 448 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 453 decreased and sold their holdings in Mondelez International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten positions increased from 13 to 16 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 399 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $77.53 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 21.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 30.74% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 31.84 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 14.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 10.06% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The New York-based Lipe & Dalton has invested 4.51% in the stock. Corda Investment Management Llc., a Texas-based fund reported 717,375 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 3.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Rench Wealth Mgmt reported 27,475 shares stake. Bartlett Co reported 51,519 shares. 329,000 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Lc. Violich Capital Management holds 0.08% or 3,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Live Your Vision Llc has 0.02% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Quantbot Technology Lp reported 50,859 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership owns 6,064 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Co has 1.02 million shares. Associated Banc accumulated 0.04% or 6,979 shares. The California-based Fort Point Cap Partners has invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Bokf Na reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Community Fincl Gru Ltd Liability reported 2,000 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Incorporated owns 69 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 22 with “Sector Perform” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America initiated it with “Buy” rating and $145 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $13200 target in Monday, July 22 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10 with “Outperform”.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.94 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) stake by 3,932 shares to 29,423 valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 15,259 shares and now owns 110,845 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.