Jupiter Asset Management LTD Decreased American Express Co (AXP) Holding; Last Week Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Ritchie Bros (NYSE:RBA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ritchie Bros has $40 highest and $33.5000 lowest target. $36.17’s average target is -7.47% below currents $39.09 stock price. Ritchie Bros had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) on Monday, August 12 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Bank of America maintained Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) rating on Friday, August 9. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $33.5000 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. See Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $33.5000 Maintain

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $35 Maintain

03/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Sell New Target: $35 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Hold Maintain

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 25.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 78,224 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 232,600 shares with $25.43 million value, down from 310,824 last quarter. American Express Co now has $97.70 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.69% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $117.76. About 4.61M shares traded or 45.57% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Merchant Services Net $472M; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects Revenue to Be Up at Least 8 % This Year; 23/03/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS ELEVATING MONITORING FOR POSSIBLE IMPACTED ACCOUNTS; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 15.85% above currents $117.76 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was initiated by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform”. Stephens maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, March 4. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $131 target. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) on Monday, July 8 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes End Rally, Closing Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express Expands Suite of Global Business Payment Capabilities Through Acquisition of acompaytm – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Yum China Hldgs Inc stake by 74,650 shares to 951,562 valued at $42.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 14,909 shares and now owns 102,492 shares. Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,230 are owned by Princeton Strategies Gp Limited Liability. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management invested in 360,690 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 3,705 shares. 53,362 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Thompson Siegel Walmsley accumulated 0.11% or 72,234 shares. Us Bankshares De accumulated 466,849 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Waverton Management Ltd owns 21,041 shares. Prudential Finance stated it has 668,613 shares. Centurylink Management Com holds 11,275 shares. The New York-based Williams Jones Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 15,530 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.14% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 10,465 were reported by Fairfield Bush. Garde stated it has 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.15 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, sells industrial equipment and other assets for the construction, agriculture, transportation, energy, mining, forestry, material handling, marine, and real estate industries through its unreserved auctions and online marketplaces. The company has market cap of $4.22 billion. The firm operates a network of auction locations that conduct live and unreserved auctions with on-site and online bidding. It has a 32.85 P/E ratio. It also operates an online-only used equipment marketplace that facilitates the completion of sales through a settlement process.

More notable recent Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Will Pay A 0.5% Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ritchie Bros Auctioneers EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 305,617 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News; 10/05/2018 – RITCHIE BROS 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 17C; 06/04/2018 – RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INC RBA.N : RBC STARTS WITH SECTOR PERFORM; TARGET PRICE $33; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAID TO CONSIDER RITCHIE AS INVESTMENT BANK HEAD; 08/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK'S CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK WILL BE LED BY RITCHIE; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 08/04/2018 – DB SPVY BOARD IS SAID TO NAME VON ROHR, RITCHIE DEPUTIES: HB; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 30/04/2018 – JCPenney, Lionel Ritchie in Collaboration for Bedding and Bath Line;