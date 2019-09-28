Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Varonis Sys (VRNS) Holding as Shares Rose; As Icici Bank LTD Adr (IBN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Thomas White International LTD Has Decreased Its Position by $5.56 Million

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd Adr (IBN) by 67.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 462,992 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 222,041 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.80M, down from 685,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.16 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS BANK HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM SFIO IN THE MATTER; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 06/05/2018 – New Indian Exprs: ICICI Bank board to meet tomorrow; CEO loan issue may come up; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 10.20 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 20.25 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 09/04/2018 – FITCH: ALLEGATIONS VS ICICI BANK POSE REPUTATIONAL RISKS; 06/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANDEEP BAKHSHI AS MD & CEO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Gross Non-Performing Assets 8.84% vs. 7.89% a Year Earlier; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 13/04/2018 – BSE SEEKS CLARIFICATION FROM ICICI BANK ON REPORT OF SEBI PROBE

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 34.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 51,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The institutional investor held 98,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.07M, down from 149,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 351,170 shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 22c; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 29/05/2018 – Varonis Celebrates Winners of Inaugural Channel Partner Awards; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $53.5M, EST. $49.7M; 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018; 06/03/2018 Varonis Introduces Support for Hewlett Packard Enterprise 3PAR StoreServ Storage for File Access and Auditing; 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 7c; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $567.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shiseido Adr (SSDOY) by 11,161 shares to 43,340 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vedanta Ltd Adr by 138,371 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,754 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $583.75 million for 17.32 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold VRNS shares while 42 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 24.76 million shares or 1.50% more from 24.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mirador Capital Partners LP stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Macquarie Gp Limited stated it has 265,609 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 577,777 shares. 57,185 are held by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc. Fincl Bank Of America De reported 76,663 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation reported 94 shares stake. Paw holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) for 20,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.05% or 982,572 shares. Stanley invested in 18,996 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.79% in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS). Jennison Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 429,601 shares. Tremblant Capital Grp accumulated 395,460 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated invested in 3,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bamco Ny owns 50,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 76,157 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15,692 shares to 259,389 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 33,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Analysts await Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, down 148.00% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Varonis Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.