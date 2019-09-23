Jupiter Asset Management LTD Cut Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position by $4.33 Million as Market Value Declined; Holder Cove Street Capital Boosted Gtt Communications (GTT) Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 65,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 65,931 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40M, down from 131,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.13. About 1.04M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 23/04/2018 – Emerson Adds Support for the Google Assistant to Award-Winning Sensi Smart Thermostat Platform; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Immediately Accretive to Cash Flow; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 73,219 shares as the company's stock declined 70.44% . The hedge fund held 569,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 496,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 238,031 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) by 145,100 shares to 698,566 shares, valued at $38.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3,134 shares to 4,463 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Geopark Ltd by 33,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 473,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).