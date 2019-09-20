Jupiter Asset Management LTD Continues to Hold Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS); Bartlett & Co Stake in Merck & Co. (MRK) Has Raised by $520,493 as Stock Price Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 87.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 188,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 402,908 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.41 million, up from 214,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 6,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 96,074 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.06 million, up from 89,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $83.97. About 6.43M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Congo warns of “new phase” in Ebola outbreak after first urban case; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 17/04/2018 – Merck Animal Health Announces Inaugural Dog Flu Prevention Week; 09/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – RECEIVES FIRST APPROVAL FOR CLADRIBINE TABLETS IN MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA REGION; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Phillips Edison Adds Finance Executive Brian Gibson as SVP of Finance – Business Wire” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyBanc goes bullish on FIS, Fiserv – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “How Jacksonville became a “mecca for the financial services industry” – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 25,503 shares to 79,951 shares, valued at $15.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Prn) by 2.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00M shares, and cut its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

