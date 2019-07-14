Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted Visa (V) Position; Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Its Duke Energy New (DUK) Stake

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Visa Inc (V) stake by 10.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 50,031 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 13.45%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 506,030 shares with $79.02 million value, up from 455,999 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $406.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.20 million shares traded or 2.27% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 14/03/2018 – CAVUSOGLU: TURKEY WANTS RUSSIA TO LIFT VISA RESTRICTIONS; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) stake by 24.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 42,300 shares as Duke Energy Corp New (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 132,430 shares with $11.92 million value, down from 174,730 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp New now has $64.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.10 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Fincl Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). M Securities holds 0.28% or 13,664 shares in its portfolio. 24,830 are owned by City Holdings. Whalerock Point Partners Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of owns 0.11% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 128,438 shares. Metropolitan Life Comm has 225,951 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Northpointe Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.83% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mcrae Capital Management Inc has 2,864 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Limited reported 17,737 shares. Mitchell Cap Management, Kansas-based fund reported 11,965 shares. Texas-based Hwg Holdings Lp has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Aspen Invest Mngmt has 6,625 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.33% or 1.39 million shares. Hap Trading Ltd reported 13,059 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 204,701 shares.

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 12,562 shares to 25,662 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) stake by 119,831 shares and now owns 231,203 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was raised too.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.96 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, June 14. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of DUK in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 1,407 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 0.39% or 44,145 shares. 217,835 are owned by Private Wealth Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Holderness Invests Com reported 0.49% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.94 million shares. Moreover, Lodestar Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,225 shares. Financial Bank holds 44,427 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Hennessy reported 16,500 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Co owns 77,210 shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.31% or 586,793 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Company holds 1.34 million shares or 11.67% of its portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 733,077 shares in its portfolio. M&T National Bank Corporation has 0.28% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 344,810 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx stated it has 42,790 shares. Sageworth Co has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 32 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. RICHEY ELLEN also sold $11.34 million worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares.

