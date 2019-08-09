Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $5.32 Million; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Lowered Its Take (TTWO) Position by $1.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 74,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 180,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 105,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.84. About 2.13 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD); 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Nears Deal to Buy DCT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 75.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 5,148 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, down from 20,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $128.87. About 1.32 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Appoints Paul Viera to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $60 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Victory has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 4,129 are held by Gradient Limited Liability Com. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 153 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Communications Inc has invested 0.07% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Pggm Invests reported 4.29M shares. 249,113 are held by Amer Group Inc. Andra Ap has 101,900 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa reported 143,932 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.01% or 23,995 shares. Cap holds 0.09% or 5.20M shares. Principal Fin Gru reported 13.57 million shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp owns 10,298 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.58M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc has 0% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 40 shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 90,525 shares to 786,591 shares, valued at $42.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 122,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,252 shares, and cut its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY).

