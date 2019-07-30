Jupiter Asset Management LTD Boosted By $15.45 Million Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Position; Biomarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Shorts Lowered By 0.9%

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 15.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 441,474 shares as Harley Davidson Inc (HOG)’s stock declined 4.22%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 3.28 million shares with $117.06 million value, up from 2.84M last quarter. Harley Davidson Inc now has $5.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $35.31. About 1.02 million shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 20/04/2018 – Freedom From Cubicles And Coffee Runs: Harley-Davidson Unveils The Ultimate Social Media Summer lnternship; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N – EXPECT NEW THAILAND MANUFACTURING PLANT TO BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MLN TO $75 MLN AFTER 2020; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO COMMENTS IN TELEPHONE INTERVIEW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 24/05/2018 – EagleRider and Harley-Davidson Make First-Ever Joint Appearance at IPW; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) had a decrease of 0.9% in short interest. BMRN’s SI was 9.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.9% from 9.31M shares previously. With 768,200 avg volume, 12 days are for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s short sellers to cover BMRN’s short positions. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 281,265 shares traded. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has declined 2.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BMRN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMRN); 25/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharmaceutical 1Q Loss $44.1M; 15/05/2018 – BioMarin Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy in Severe Hemophil; 01/05/2018 – BioMarin Named To Forbes List Of America’s Best Mid-size Employers; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – BioMarin Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – BIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL INC – FDA PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR PEGVALIASE IS MAY 25, 2018; 22/05/2018 – BioMarin Provides 2 Years of Clinical Data in 6e13 vg/kg Dose from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study in Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A at World Federation of Hemophilia 2018 World Congress; 25/04/2018 – BIOMARIN 1Q REV. $373.4M, EST. $348.7M; 24/04/2018 – BioMarin Pharma: Brineura Reduced Rate of Clinical Decline of Children With CLN2 Disease

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Motley Fool” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Concerned About Harley’s International Business – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Bad Will Harley-Davidson’s Q2 Report Be? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: Harley-Davidson Lowered Guidance On Weakening International Demand – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Hollysys Automation Technolo (NASDAQ:HOLI) stake by 153,348 shares to 938,101 valued at $19.64 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 286,997 shares and now owns 251,782 shares. Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Fincl owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability reported 639 shares stake. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 33,705 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 200 were reported by Peoples Fincl Services. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership reported 27,275 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0% or 7,950 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 84 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 32,764 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 7,912 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.22% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sigma Planning Corp stated it has 8,706 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 31,672 shares in its portfolio. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation owns 40 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc World, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,265 shares. Macquarie Limited reported 58,271 shares stake.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $775,320 activity. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $394,520 was made by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares while 122 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 223.01 million shares or 28.40% more from 173.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 0% or 457 shares. 200 were reported by Hanson And Doremus Investment Mngmt. Avoro Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 1.12 million shares. Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Ww Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). Assetmark Inc has 0% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN). First Personal Fin stated it has 253 shares. Argentiere Ag owns 42,000 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has 89,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Communications Ltd invested in 0.05% or 93,956 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) for 5,814 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% or 91 shares. Bancorporation Of America De holds 0.03% or 1.91 million shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Among 11 analysts covering BioMarin (NASDAQ:BMRN), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. BioMarin had 16 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of BMRN in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $93 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained the shares of BMRN in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, February 25.