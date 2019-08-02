Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 10.65% respectively. About 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.
|0.64%
|1.15%
|1.66%
|7.99%
|4.17%
|12.87%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 12.87% stronger performance.
Summary
Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
