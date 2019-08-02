Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 10.65% respectively. About 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has 12.87% stronger performance.

Summary

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.