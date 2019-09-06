Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EAD) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.12 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 36.07% respectively. Insiders held 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.