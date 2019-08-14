Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 23.63%. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund 0.19% 0.29% 1.18% 2.61% 2.67% 4.15%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.