Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund (NYSE:NHA) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 23.63%. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund
|0.19%
|0.29%
|1.18%
|2.61%
|2.67%
|4.15%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Municipal 2021 Target Term Fund beats on 5 of the 6 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.