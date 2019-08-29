Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Since Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Moelis & Company 37 2.21 N/A 2.29 15.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Jupai Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Moelis & Company 0.00% 32.3% 15.4%

Volatility and Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Moelis & Company is 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Jupai Holdings Limited and Moelis & Company Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

Moelis & Company on the other hand boasts of a $43.5 consensus target price and a 31.18% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 93% of Moelis & Company shares. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 2.59%. Competitively, Moelis & Company has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Moelis & Company had bullish trend.

Summary

Moelis & Company beats on 8 of the 9 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.