Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 9011.42 N/A -0.12 0.00

In table 1 we can see Jupai Holdings Limited and Mmtec Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Jupai Holdings Limited. Its rival Mmtec Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mmtec Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27% Mmtec Inc. 0.24% -2.86% -28.93% 0% 0% -31.48%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.