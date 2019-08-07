Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

We will be comparing the differences between Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|26
|6.10
|N/A
|2.49
|10.48
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Gladstone Investment Corporation
|-0.16%
|0.46%
|0.81%
|3.61%
|0%
|9.3%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.