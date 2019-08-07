Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

We will be comparing the differences between Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.10 N/A 2.49 10.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.87% of Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Gladstone Investment Corporation has 9.3% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Gladstone Investment Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.