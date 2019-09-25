Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|13
|18.64
|N/A
|0.62
|20.78
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
|1.03%
|3.23%
|2.4%
|10.17%
|8.77%
|13.2%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 13.2% stronger performance.
Summary
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
