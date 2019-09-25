Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM)

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EIM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 13 18.64 N/A 0.62 20.78

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Jupai Holdings Limited and Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 42.65% of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, 1.36% are Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund 1.03% 3.23% 2.4% 10.17% 8.77% 13.2%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.