Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.96
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 23.21% respectively. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.59%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II had bullish trend.
Summary
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
