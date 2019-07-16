Jupai Holdings Limited (JP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 24 5.32 N/A 0.27 95.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16% Ares Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Jupai Holdings Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Ares Management Corporation’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Jupai Holdings Limited and Ares Management Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Jupai Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ares Management Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ares Management Corporation is $28, which is potential -0.81% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 28% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 65.7% of Ares Management Corporation shares. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Ares Management Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27% Ares Management Corporation 2.38% 8.4% 18.71% 16.67% 14.5% 45.22%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance while Ares Management Corporation has 45.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Ares Management Corporation beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.