Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|8
|10.23
|N/A
|0.58
|14.19
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 36.07% respectively. Insiders held 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund
|0.61%
|0.12%
|1.85%
|7.68%
|4.03%
|14.38%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
