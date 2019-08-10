Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 8 10.23 N/A 0.58 14.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 36.07% respectively. Insiders held 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund 0.61% 0.12% 1.85% 7.68% 4.03% 14.38%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.