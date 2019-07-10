Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Contrasting side by side

Since Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 4 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 14 8.54 N/A 0.19 76.51

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Jupai Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -21.8% -16% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 62.13%. Insiders owned 2.59% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -2.78% -14.43% -10.03% -58.87% -83.85% -20.27% Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust -1.04% -1.25% 2.07% -0.14% -4.75% 9.46%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -20.27% weaker performance while Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has 9.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust beats Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.