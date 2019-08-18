Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|16
|21.28
|N/A
|0.38
|43.37
Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 6.63% respectively. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2
|1.17%
|1.79%
|3.03%
|4.97%
|2.74%
|8.14%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
