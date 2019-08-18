Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Contrasting side by side

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 16 21.28 N/A 0.38 43.37

Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Jupai Holdings Limited and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 are owned by institutional investors at 23% and 6.63% respectively. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 1.17% 1.79% 3.03% 4.97% 2.74% 8.14%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Jupai Holdings Limited on 7 of the 8 factors.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.