Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) Contrasting side by side

Both Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBW) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 13 14.12 N/A 0.90 15.25

Demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jupai Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Jupai Holdings Limited and Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23% and 30.17%. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. -1.08% 1.48% 4.34% 9.59% 9.24% 13.12%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax. It invests in securities with remaining maturities of less than 15 years. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of between three and eight years. It invests in securities rated in the four highest categories by a nationally recognized statistical rating organization. Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc. was formed on July 29, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.