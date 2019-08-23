Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Comparing side by side

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Golub Capital BDC Inc. 18 6.93 N/A 1.23 14.76

Table 1 highlights Jupai Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Jupai Holdings Limited and Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Golub Capital BDC Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.94% of Golub Capital BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.17% of Golub Capital BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Golub Capital BDC Inc. -0.87% 1.97% -0.93% -0.28% -3.13% 9.95%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Golub Capital BDC Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Golub Capital BDC Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States. It primarily invests in senior secured, one stop, unitranche, second lien, subordinated and mezzanine loans of middle-market companies, and warrants.