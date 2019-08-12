Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.31
|0.00
|CM Finance Inc.
|7
|2.28
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|0.00%
|-32%
|-23.2%
|CM Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.6%
|-1.8%
Volatility and Risk
Jupai Holdings Limited has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CM Finance Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.59%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Jupai Holdings Limited
|-4.39%
|-19.34%
|-48.42%
|-51%
|-88.48%
|-55.35%
|CM Finance Inc.
|-0.27%
|-3.29%
|2.23%
|-4.55%
|-16.48%
|17.6%
For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
CM Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.
Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.