Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) Comparing side by side

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 CM Finance Inc. 7 2.28 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Volatility and Risk

Jupai Holdings Limited has a 1.66 beta, while its volatility is 66.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, CM Finance Inc.’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares and 49.8% of CM Finance Inc. shares. Jupai Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.59%. Comparatively, CM Finance Inc. has 1.88% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited had bearish trend while CM Finance Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CM Finance Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.