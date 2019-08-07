Jupai Holdings Limited (JP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jupai Holdings Limited 3 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 25 1.83 N/A 0.42 68.44

Demonstrates Jupai Holdings Limited and Cannae Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jupai Holdings Limited 0.00% -32% -23.2% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Jupai Holdings Limited’s current beta is 1.66 and it happens to be 66.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc. is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Jupai Holdings Limited is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cannae Holdings Inc. is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Jupai Holdings Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23% of Jupai Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.59% are Jupai Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Cannae Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Jupai Holdings Limited -4.39% -19.34% -48.42% -51% -88.48% -55.35% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Jupai Holdings Limited has -55.35% weaker performance while Cannae Holdings Inc. has 69.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Jupai Holdings Limited.

Jupai Holdings Limited provides wealth management services in China. The company is based in China.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.