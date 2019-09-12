Junto Capital Management LP Upped Stake in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL); Accredited Investors Trimmed Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Position as Share Price Declined

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 54.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 335,271 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.17M, up from 216,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $143.69. About 77,622 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle Raises Dividend to 41c; 02/04/2018 – JLL earns ENERGY STAR® honor for seventh straight year; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – LASALLE AND AVIVA HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING CONTRACT AND DEAL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF YEAR; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 23/04/2018 – DJ Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JLL); 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – NEW FIVE-YEAR TERM EXTENDS MATURITY TO MAY 2023 FROM JUNE 2021; 17/04/2018 – LHO: Blackstone among companies weighing bid for LaSalle, Bloomb; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE ACQUISITION FROM AVIVA INVESTORS

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35 billion market cap company. It closed at $65.2 lastly. It is down 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 01/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC 2Q EPS CONT OPS 76C; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Emerson Electric; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video)

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 311,388 shares to 41,300 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 113,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 638,706 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 22.47% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.89 per share. EMR’s profit will be $674.50M for 14.95 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.96% EPS growth.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $511.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD) by 3,794 shares to 14,460 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 15,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust.