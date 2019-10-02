Junto Capital Management LP Upped Its Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding; F M C (FMC) Share Value Rose While Gotham Asset Management Lowered Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 40.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 12,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 18,358 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, down from 31,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 95,274 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation: Brondeau Will Serve as Chmn of the Bd of the New Lithium Materials Co; 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Andrew Sandifer Financial Chief, Treasurer

Junto Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 27.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp bought 163,330 shares as the company's stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 767,583 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.61 million, up from 604,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $74.89. About 135,166 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested 0.04% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Company has 4,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 965 shares. Waddell And Reed Finance has invested 0.13% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,931 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board stated it has 45,264 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 33,437 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP invested in 1.05 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 24,459 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp owns 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 12,230 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 279,440 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 810 shares stake.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27 million and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 372,762 shares to 67,356 shares, valued at $9.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 45,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,736 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 25.67 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 63,493 shares to 79,281 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 121,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Cogent Communications Hldgs (NASDAQ:CCOI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jones Fin Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 90,481 shares. Atria invested in 0.01% or 6,758 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 2,382 shares. State Street Corporation stated it has 0.04% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Petrus Lta has 2.94% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Paragon Mgmt reported 400 shares. First Natl Bank Of Omaha owns 62,128 shares. Parkside Fincl Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation accumulated 2.88 million shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 175,165 shares. Bowen Hanes holds 459,972 shares or 1.64% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Moreover, Asset Management One Limited has 0.03% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 72 shares. Bp Pcl invested 0.04% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).