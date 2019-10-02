Junto Capital Management LP Stake in Walmart (WMT) Has Trimmed by $22.22 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Increased Its Position by $353,199

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $6.75 during the last trading session, reaching $368.19. About 541,158 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 01/05/2018 – Boeing swoops on aircraft services group KLX; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Air Force says Boeing air tanker delivery likely to be delayed; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS FINALIZE ORDER FOR 787-8 DREAMLINER; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 28/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines to fly new Dreamliner to all Japan destinations; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS

Junto Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 38.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Junto Capital Management Lp sold 202,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 323,547 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.75M, down from 525,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Junto Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $333.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.18. About 624,475 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – UK lawmakers seek answers from regulator on Sainsbury’s/Asda deal; 15/03/2018 – FORMER WALMART EXECUTIVE FILES WHISTLEBLOWER SUIT IN CALIFORNIA; 24/04/2018 – DoorDash and Walmart Join Forces to Accelerate Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Offering; 04/04/2018 – LegalMation Partners With Walmart to Provide Ground-Breaking Litigation A.l. Solution to Lower Litigation Costs; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is expanding its online grocery delivery service from six U.S. metro areas to more than 100 in total by the end of the year, making it available to more than 40% of the U.S. population; 18/05/2018 – Jason Del Rey: The Walmart personal-shopping startup led by Rent the Runway co-founder Jenny Fleiss has quietly re-branded as; 04/05/2018 – Flipkart Board Is Said to Approve $15 Billion Deal With Walmart; 09/05/2018 – Walmart Sees 60c EPS Headwind in FY20 as it Looks to Accelerate India Growth; 15/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N IS SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE ALLEGING UNLAWFUL CONDUCT IN E-COMMERCE BUSINESS LINKED TO COMPETITION FROM AMAZON.COM AMZN.O — COURT FILING; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Ltd Mi invested in 52,712 shares or 4.37% of the stock. Wright holds 2.31% or 16,692 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has 0.76% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Madrona Financial Services invested in 1,203 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 4,524 were reported by Sol Company. Stralem & accumulated 13,505 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Northstar Gp holds 1,048 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1,026 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 63 shares stake. Pennsylvania Tru Co holds 0.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,918 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.67% or 11,265 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 1,731 shares. Colonial Tru Advisors holds 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,454 shares. West Coast Fin Limited Company holds 3,726 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 3,226 are owned by Jaffetilchin Invest Prtn Limited Liability Co.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 5,450 shares to 41,665 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,786 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.07B for 27.13 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

Junto Capital Management Lp, which manages about $738.27M and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 243,297 shares to 609,673 shares, valued at $35.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 178,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).